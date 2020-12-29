|
CLEVELAND — It may be surprising to learn that Ohio is actually the nation's leading producer of Swiss cheese.
Mike Womacks puts on the hair net and washes his hands before heading up the make deck, where a cheesy process is going on.
“We bring pasteurized milk in, add our ingredients per recipe. And by the end, a little after three hours, we have cheese,” he said.
The eight-year plant manager for Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg showed off the plant and where cheese is also wrapped and packaged.
Guggisberg-Bennett is one of the many iconic cheesemakers in the state that leads the nation in Swiss cheese production.
It's a major accomplishment for the state and region that Guggisberg-Bennett is proud to be apart of.
“I got to work with my grandmother for a while and that’s very special, and it’s wonderful to be able to work with my dad as well," said Guggisberg-Bennett. "There’s a very rich history and it means a lot to be able to share with others. And like I said, the pride that we feel from our culture.”
A culture that’s made it’s impact on Ohio and continues to stir up success.
Family Business is a Part of Ohio's Rich Cheese Making History
PUBLISHED 11:00 AM EST Dec. 29, 2020