ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a day after county leaders opened up limited appointments for Orange County residents 65 and older, hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines were given out at the Orange County Convention Center Tuesday.

The response was so intense that county officials reported more than 30,000 appointments were made within 24 hours, causing them to close the appointment portal for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve been on the defense for so long. Now, we’re on the offense, we’re attacking the virus now with the vaccine,” said Kent Donahue, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, long lines filled much of the Orange County Convention Center as drivers lined up for both COVID-19 testing and appointments to receive the vaccine.

Some drivers coming in got turned around, unsure of which line they needed to be in. Donahue said county leaders are working with the OCCC to put up signs to make entrances for each line clearer moving forward.

Inside the north concourse garage, history is being made as the first Orange County residents drive in for the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

“I never thought I would get it this early, I thought it would be more like January or February, so it’s great to get it this early,” said Orlando resident Robert Holland.

Holland and his wife both logged online quickly Monday night to sign up for the shot.

“I kept getting a system error kind of thing, it frankly took me about 10 times before I got it," Holland said.

The initial interest and wave of requests for appointments led to the website crashing. Their web vendor, Donahue said, is working to fix the issues with the site so issues won't arise when further appointments open up.

“It is a major undertaking what’s occurring right now," Donahue said. "After the press conference yesterday, within an hour we had 1,000 appointments so people are getting through the process."

Despite the initial hiccups, when it comes to the shot it’s been a smooth day for the first 1,500 residents as they’re injected with the first dose of vaccine.

“Like any other shot," Holland said. "No problem."

The months-long wait for a vaccine was now over in just a few seconds for Holland. And with it, he found a sense of relief.

“Good to get the first one, be better when I have the second one and a lot more people have it," Holland said. "But certainly a step in the right direction."

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they’re fully booked up for appointments at the Orange County Convention Center through January 9.

But, they're encouraging residents to keep an eye on their website for when future appointments do open up.

“There’s 1.4 million people in Orange County," Donahue said. "So we’re trying to vaccinate all those who want to get vaccinated."