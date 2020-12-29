SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people who are 65 and older lined up in the Oviedo Mall Tuesday to get one of the valuable first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Johnston’s are a couple of the fortunate ones.

“I think the process was a little luck,” said Winter Springs resident Robert Johnston.

He and his wife say the process from signing up to getting the shot was fairly problem free.

“This went very smoothly,” said Johnston.

But some weren’t so lucky. Many got stuck online trying to sign up and were not able to before all of the vaccines were taken.

What followed was frustration among many.

They took to social media and said the 8,100 Seminole County vaccine doses in this first batch should just go to county residents.

Seminole County Health leaders said that’s not the case.

Donna Walsh is the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County.

“This is a federal resource and so we don’t restrict based on county of residence,” she said.

Many pointed to Orange County officials, who initially said the vaccines there were for county residents only.

But after a call with state leaders, an Orange County spokesperson said they were informed by state officials that those wanting a vaccine in the county do not have to be residents.

“We wish we had thousands and thousands and thousands of doses," said Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris. "Unfortunately, we don’t.”

Seminole County leaders have already asked for more vaccine doses, however, they don’t know when they will get them or how many will be available.

Much of it depends on the manufacturer and how quickly they can produce it.