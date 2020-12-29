ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings received COVID-19 vaccines late Monday afternoon on the eve of an expansion of the vaccine to county residents age 65 and older.

What You Need To Know Orange County announces expansion of COVID vaccine to residents 65 and over



Vaccinations for eligible residents begin Tuesday at Orange County Convention Center





To get the shot, residents must be at least 65, live in the county, and register in advance





HOW TO REGISTER: Visit the online patient portal

Demings announced the expansion minutes before, saying that county residents age 65 and older could get the vaccine beginning Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

Those residents must live in Orange County, register in advance, and show identification, officials said.

Tuesday’s hours at the Orange County Convention Center are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with vaccinations also taking place there on Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. No vaccinations will be given Friday through Sunday, but they’ll start again Monday, officials said.

Officials said they aim to vaccinate 1,500 residents a day.

But many people right now are fighting to get an appointment, because they’re having problems with the online registration system.

“Just prior to our conversation, I tried to sign on to make an appointment," said criminal justice attorney Roger Weeden. "My computer is buffering, so I’m not sure what the issue is."

Weeden wasn’t the only one having issues with the vaccination appointment system, but he was determined to get through.

“My excitement at this point is being able to practice law and see my clients, and feel confident in a trial, and provide proper assistance to them," he said.

Technical issues notwithstanding, Demings said Monday was something special.

“Today is an exciting day,” he said upon announcing the new vaccinations at a coronavirus news conference.

The news came two weeks after Florida began rolling out the vaccines to health care workers deemed most at risk to exposure to COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said residents age 65 and older would be the first among the general public to receive the vaccines. Orange County follows Seminole County, which began administering vaccines to that age group on Monday.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, urged residents unable to leave their homes to download the county’s Alert app, “so that we know where you are when we are ready to proceed with in-home vaccinations.”

Pino said the vaccination effort also would focus on “access to minorities, people of color, economically challenged individuals… as well as people who have lack of access to health care or providers.”

Demings said people who lack smart phones or computers can go to selected community centers to register for the vaccine.

When the news conference ended, Demings and Dyer sat down in the Orange County Commission chambers, rolled up their sleeves, and received their vaccines, to applause from some in attendance.

Demings said getting the vaccine was a painless process.

“As a nearly 40 year first responder I had to take a lot of vaccines, and many of them were very painful," he said. "This one was not."

They did so amid reports that some politicians question whether they deserve vaccines ahead of the people they serve.

Some members of Congress have refused to get the vaccines before their constituents, against the reported advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases. Fauci said it’s important to the nation’s security for them to do so.

Elsewhere, some officials have emphasized that politicians and community leaders should get vaccinated as inspiration for others.

“We want to demonstrate that we are united as a community to fight the coronavirus,” Demings said. “We also want to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe.”

Weeden said he didn't need to be told twice.

"My mother was a nurse, and so I grew up in a household where we got vaccines, we took care of ourselves, and went to the doctor," he said.

Demings encouraged anyone elligible to get the vaccine to sign up for an appointment without delay.

“If your doctor says you’re a good candidate, there is no reason why any of our residents should not feel comfortable taking the vaccine," he said.