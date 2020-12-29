Colorado state health officials, along with the state's governor, announced on Monday that they have detected a case of the new coronavirus variant discovered in the United Kingdom.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

According to the announcement, the individual is a man in his 20s with no travel history; he is currently in isolation and has no close contacts identified so far, as public health officials conduct a thorough investigation.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.



The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

“The fact that Colorado has detected this virant first in the nation is a testament to the sophistication of Colorado's response and the talent of CDPHE's scientist and lab operations,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are currently using all the tools available to protect public health and mitigate the spread of this variant.”

The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have blamed the new virus variant for soaring infection rates across the country. They said the variant is much more transmittable, but stress there is no evidence it makes people more ill.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded an urgent alarm about the variant days before Christmas, saying the new version of the virus was spreading rapidly and that plans to travel and gather must be canceled for millions to curb the spread of the virus.

Authorities have since put increasing areas of the country in the strictest level of restrictions. Nonessential shops have closed, restaurants and pubs can only operate for takeout and no indoor socializing is allowed.

Many countries swiftly barred travel from the U.K., but cases of the new variant have since also been reported in a dozen locations around the world.

State health officials, along with Gov. Polis, will provide further details in a press conference Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.