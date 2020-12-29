TEXAS – The COVID-19 surge in Texas continues to worsen, and on Monday the state reported a record number of hospitalizations.

The startling statistics have prompted public officials to act and in some Texas counties business occupancy is being rolled back and some businesses will be made to close once more.

Comal County, which includes New Braunfels, Monday announced that COVID-19 cases have accounted for 15% or more of total hospital capacity for seven days. That means, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, businesses currently operating at 75% occupancy must reduce to 50%.

In addition, businesses operating as bars in Comal County must close and elective surgeries are suspended. The enhanced restrictions will be lifted when COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 15% of hospital capacity for seven days.

“This pandemic has been difficult for many of our businesses, and these new restrictions are even more difficult,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We hope these limitations help bring the virus under control, and more importantly, are short-lived so our community can get back to supporting our economy.”

TSA P hits seven consecutive days above 15%. That means, as per Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-32, capacity cutbacks and closures in Comal County. Full press release below. pic.twitter.com/yO161Bwftv — Comal County, Texas (@ComalCountyTX) December 28, 2020

In Bexar County the story is much the same. As of Tuesday, businesses operating at 75% occupancy must reduce to 50% occupancy. The order also extends to museums, libraries, amusement parks and other such facilities. It does not apply to churches and local government operations, however.