ORLANDO, Fla. — Take one step into Mike Sciotto's classroom at Dr. Phillips High School, and the first thing you'll likely notice is what's around his neck.

He laughed as he said, "Well, I have ties for occasions, and that's been a running joke. People ask me how many crazy ties I've got, and the answer is 120 and growing."

The second thing you'll notice in his English/Language Arts courses is the passion he has preparing students for life after high school. It's one of the many reasons he was nominated as an A+Teacher.

"The students I have are somewhat frustrated because they haven't been able to get past the FSA — the Florida Standards Assessment — so what I tell them is look, you don't have to graduate head of the class to be successful," Sciotto added.

Besides beefing up their writing skills, he helps them tackle test-taking and has created a "Former Student of the Month" spotlight to inspire them.

"I point out that a lot of these students — when I taught these students — some of them weren't the easy ones to get through," Sciotto said. "I use that term knucklehead, and that's essentially what they were."

Among some of the former students that he's spotlighted: a pediatric psychiatrist, financial adviser, a lawyer, and even an author who made reference to Sciotto in her work.

"The name of her character in the novel she wrote — her last name is Beaumont, and that was the name of the school [where] I taught her in Kissimmee — Beaumont Middle School, which ultimately closed down and became Kissimmee Middle School," Sciotto said.

Another one of his "Former Students of the Month" was a local chef, he said. The chef's restaurant fed first responders free of charge in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy.

For Sciotto, teaching is deeply personal. His father passed away back in April. When Sciotto was graduating from high school, his father gave him three words of advice, "Make a difference," Sciotto said.

And for three decades, Sciotto has tried to do just that by showing his students that whether they attend college next year or not there's a place for them in this world.

"It tells them that they all can be somebody," he added.