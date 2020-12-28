CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An initiative that aims to help struggling businesses in Uptown Charlotte is showing some good results.

Charlotte Center City launched ‘Show up for Uptown’ in October to encourage people to re-explore Uptown while keeping safety precautions in mind.

Managing Partner of 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails Anthony Kearey says the restaurant has experienced a decline in business after many employees in the area continue to work remotely amid the pandemic.

What You Need To Know



"We are doing 10 to 15% of our usual sales, and we are down 85 to 90% in revenue on the weekends and even more during the week,” Kearey says.

The initiative offers discounted parking, outdoor dining on sidewalks and streets, and fun events on weekends.

Charlotte Center City Partners Director of Uptown Keith Richardson says the Uptown Activation has been effective.

"They're not getting the numbers they were before, but I think every little bit helps,” Richardson says.

Kearey is grateful for the Uptown activation efforts. He says he has noticed a difference, especially on weekends.

"It's by no means come close to fixing the losses, but it's definitely a step in the right direction,” Kearey says.

He worries about paying bills while business is down. However, he remains optimistic about business picking up in 2021.

“Obviously, the hope is that we can [get] through the pandemic, and we could get back to celebrating the good things in life,” Kearey says.

During the holidays, Charlotte Center City has events planned for Uptown.