President Donald Trump has signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government, avoiding a midnight shutdown deadline.

The bill being signed averts a government shutdown; funding was set to expire at midnight Sunday



The move comes as two federal unemployment pgorams expired on Saturday, causing millions to lose benefits



Trump said that Congress will work to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000

"On Sunday, December 27, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 133, an Act making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, providing coronavirus emergency response and relief, and for other purposes," a statement from the White House said.

Trump’s signature on the bill ends a nearly week-long standoff with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who have urged the president to pass the measure amid rising COVID cases and unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsing on Saturday.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump said in a statement Sunday night. "I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill."

"On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000," Trump added, noting that he secured a committment from Congress regarding Section 230, saying the policy "will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed."

Trump has long railed against Section 230, a key component of the Communications Decency Act that shields websites from liability for content posted by the platform’s users. He had previously threatened to veto the 2021 National Defense Authorization military spending bill, in part, because it did not contain language repealing Section 230.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued a statement following Trump signing the measure: “I applaud President Trump’s decision to get hundreds of billions of dollars of crucial COVID-19 relief out the door and into the hands of American families as quickly as possible."



Millions of Americans were collecting checks under two federal programs created in March to help ease the pain inflicted by the deadly pandemic. On Monday, Congress agreed to extend those programs as part of their pandemic rescue package.

It is unclear when the extension of the programs will take effect, due to the interruption.

The day after Congress passed the relief measure, Trump slammed the bill, taking particular issue with the low amount of money allocated as direct payments to Americans.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a Tuesday night video released on social media. "I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

The bipartisan compromise had been considered a done deal and had won sweeping approval in the House and Senate this week after the White House assured GOP leaders that Trump supported it.

Trump’s decision to attack the COVID bill has been seen, at least in part, as political punishment for what he considers insufficient backing by congressional Republicans of his campaign to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election with unfounded claims of voter fraud.

In a statement released Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to sign the bill, warning of "devastating consequences" if he does not take action.

"Delay means more small businesses won’t survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by COVID-19," Biden added.

"This bill is critical," Biden wrote. "It needs to be signed into law now."

Democrats and Republicans alike urged Trump to sign the bill in recent days.

“What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sunday. “So many people are hurting.

“It is really insane,” Sanders added, “And this president has got to finally ... do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.”

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire,” adding, “I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”

The same point was echoed by Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan: “I just gave up guessing what he might do next.”

