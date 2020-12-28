BREVARD COUNTY — The intersection of Wickham Road and Pineda Causeway is too dangerous, even using the crosswalk, according to a Brevard County resident.

What You Need To Know It's difficult for drivers to see cyclists trying to cross Pineda-Wickham intersection



People waiting to cross are partially hidden by bushes



Large size, skewed angle make intersection difficult, engineers say



Bushes to be trimmed, signage to alert drivers to watch for people crossing road

Pete Loop takes his bike everywhere, including at Wickham Road and Pineda Causeway.

“Even though there’s a timer on there and I step out, cars are coming, and they don’t even see me and they don’t even give me a chance to cross,” Loop said.

It’s not all drivers’ fault.

When Loop is waiting to step into the crosswalk, he’s far from the intersection and partially hidden by bushes. The crosswalk waiting location makes it difficult to see for northbound Wickham Road drivers wanting to turn to eastbound on Pineda Causeway.

“They don’t see me when I’m crossing,” Loop said.

Brevard County engineers said the intersection is complex because of its large size and a skewed angle of Pineda to the east.

“In response to this safety concern, staff has evaluated the intersection and identified ways to improve pedestrian safety,” Brevard County spokesperson Don Walker said. “Signage will be added to remind motorists traveling north and turning right onto Pineda to look for and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.”

In addition, they’re going to cut down on vegetation at the corner in order to restore the line of sight to the crosswalk and pedestrian curb.

Loop said he hopes it helps.

In the meantime, he said he’ll have to take his chances crossing the street.

To submit a traffic issue or question for a future story, complete the Traffic Inbox form on the Spectrum News 13 website.