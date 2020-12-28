SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The rollout of theCovid-19 vaccine is ramping up in Seminole County.

On Monday, the county will begin giving the vaccine to thousands of people 65 and older.

Medical officials will begin administering the vaccine to those seniors by appointment at the Oviedo Mall.

Seminole County officials said when they opened up vaccine appointments for seniors in the county last week those appointments filled up within just a few hours.

Longwood resident Jaime Ilabaca, 77, will be among the 7,500 to receive the Moderna Vaccine Monday.

He said he has major health problems and he wants to protect himself the best he can.

“I have COPD you know,” he said. “I have emphysema I have asthma, and I am 77 years old.”

He said even after he gets the vaccine he’ll take preventative measures to avoid contracting the virus.

All of the appointments for seniors getting the vaccine from the county are taken, but Seminole County officials said they’ve requested additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from the state.

Once the state grants the request and a second allocation of doses, additional appointments will be made available.



The county will list them on prepareseminole.org.​