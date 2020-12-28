BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now, with the dry wall peeled back, ornate detailing dating back to 1920 is being revealed at the Monroe Building in Buffalo.

What You Need To Know Redevelopment plans are underway for the Monroe Building

It's located at Main Street and Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo

There will be 20 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space ​

“As we were taking down the dry wall and discovering different elements in here, we found some pretty cool stuff including a mural that dates back to when the building was actually built as a car dealership," says Travis Gordon, Urban Vantage principal.

In 1968, Lenny Silver purchased the building, opened the Record Theatre, and covered the interior in dry wall. For years, people had no idea what was underneath it.

Now, time is being turned back to 1920.

“Another thing that we discovered as we were taking the dry wall down, we found some original logos for the Monroe Motor Company still in tack," explains Gordon.

Common Bond, Preservation Studios, and Urban Vantage have been working on redevelopment plans to not only bring back the original, elaborate building detailing, but to develop 20 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

The vision is a mix of food retail, small offices, and neighborhood shops. The hope is to begin construction by early April 2021. When complete, this building is expected to be a showpiece that will draw people in.