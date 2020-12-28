BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Parts of Western New York got slammed with snow over the holiday weekend, and while some spent their time indoors, others couldn't wait to put on their snow gear.



Kissing Bridge employees say the resort has been completely booked. While being busy is a good thing, handling the pandemic guidelines got a little harder.

"Some of the things that are challenging are occupancy limits in the lodge. There has been great compliance with everything and we have a limited capacity of skiers we can have on the hill," Andrew Minier said, the program director for the lodge.



Not having to make man-made snow is always a plus. Minier says the more natural snow they get means they can open more terrain in turn creating a larger number of people allowed to be on the lodge at one time.



"It's terrain based, so we can be able to move people around. When we opened up the other day, it was about 500 people, which has increased a lot because we were able to open up that terrain," Minier added.



Nicole Serra says she put on her first pair of skies when she was younger at Kissing Bridge. She's now been part of Ski Patrol for the lodge for the past ten years. She tells Spectrum News she's never seen them sell out so fast.



"I stopped in the ski shop and they said they are breaking all records this year with sales to get people out to ski," Nicole Serra said.



Serra says, even though more snow brought more people, she's impressed by how well the community is working together to follow COVID-19 guidelines to make sure the lodge can stay open.



"Everyone has been very good about wearing their masks, they're patient at the lifts, they're doing a great job separating people, six feet in between," Serra added.