ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After days of waiting, President Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law. And with it, a larger spending bill that will avoid a government shutdown that was set to begin Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Independent live music venues have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic



The Beacham and Social in downtown Orlando has missed out on 225-250 shows, co-owner John SanFelippo said



Now that the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill has passed, venue owners are hopful they can keep paying their employees

That package includes funding for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program as well as funding to keep independent music, cultural and art venues going through the Save our Stages Act. The $15 billion dollars set aside for struggling music venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions will help many in the arts industry survive the pandemic.

Independent live music venues like the Beacham and Social in downtown Orlando — which was unable to hold the hundreds of live shows and events this year because of COVID-19 — are hopeful this funding could help them stay afloat.

Inside the Beacham, holiday lights are coming down as staff get ready for the end of a devastating year.

“And it’s all been taken away from everybody, beyond their control. And not only is that mentally hard to get through but now we have a financial problem as well,” said John SanFelippo, co-owner of the Beacham and Social in downtown Orlando.

“I used to stand right here and just feel the magic of the show and the energy of this show and feel the audience and it’s just, it’s just been really hard not to have that,” said Kate Clodfelter, director of live music at the Beacham.

Since the pandemic began, they’ve been able to hold just two live shows — small ones that were socially distanced.

The venue missed out on between 225-250 shows because of the pandemic, SanFelippo said.

“It’s been hard to see my crew struggle for sure, it’s been hard to not be able to provide work for these people that I care about,” Clodfelter said.

Unwilling to let the music stop for good, Clodfelter got to work with other live venue leaders around Florida, helping to push the Save our Stages Act in front of lawmakers.

“I definitely wrote my share of emails, went a little nuts on social media sharing everything that I could,” Clodfelter said.

The President’s signature on the stimulus bill will provide a $15 billion dollar lifeline for thousands of small music, theater and cultural venues like theirs.

“It’s extremely exciting,” SanFelippo said.

The stimulus bill also brings with it a chance at more PPP funding for businesses.

“I think it puts the Band-Aid on the financial suffering that we’re having,” SanFelippo said.

“It’s not going to solve our problem but it’s definitely going to help us get through, hopefully, the next six months,” Clodfelter said.

With help and funding possibly on the way, hope is now taking center stage. Those at the Beacham are hoping 2021 offers them a chance to keep the lights on and possibly, the music going inside.

“If you look at our calendar, it’s full," SanFelippo said. "It’s just a matter of when."

Now that the stimulus bill has passed, they say they’ll be applying for funding with both the PPP and Save our Stages programs in an effort to keep employees working through the pandemic.