On Monday evening, House lawmakers will vote on a bill to raise stimulus checks for Americans to $2,000 after urging from President Trump, who named the boost in direct aid as a condition for his signing the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by Congress.

What You Need To Know On Monday evening, the House will vote on a bill to raise stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000



The bill is expected to pass the House, but it's unclear how Senate Republicans will respond The President signed the coronavirus relief deal Sunday night, calling on Congress to boost checks to $2,000



Democrats have long supported larger checks, but the $600 checks were seen as a compromise with Republicans

In the $900 billion relief package the president signed Sunday night, stimulus checks are set at $600 per individual, half the amount Americans received in April.

But President Trump held up the bill – along with a larger package to fund the government through 2021 – as he called for larger checks and a handful of budget cuts.

“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people,” he said in a statement Sunday night.

With a Democratic majority in the House, the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act is expected to pass Monday. But it’s still unclear whether Senate Republicans will follow suit or opt to let the smaller payments stand.

On Monday morning, the Senate convened for a pro forma session that lasted less than a minute, which means that any action on the Senate side would come Tuesday at the very earliest.

Last week, House Republicans already blocked an effort by Democrats to pass the $2,000 checks by unanimous consent on Christmas Eve. If most also vote against Monday’s bill, it would indicate that the $2,000 checks have little chance of passing the Senate.

Larger checks have long had Democrats’ support, but the smaller $600 checks were seen as a compromise, since some Republicans oppose direct aid. Still, during negotiations, both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pushed for payments to be included in any final relief deal.

On Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on her Republican colleagues to follow the President’s call for larger payments.

“Every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need,” she said in a statement.

The House is expected to vote after 5 p.m. Eastern, following an afternoon debate on the bill.