SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though seniors are getting the vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions to continue to take precautions.

“Research shows that Pfizer and Moderna is about 94-95% effective, certainty those with surpassed immune systems the vaccine will offer a level of protection, it is just uncertain which percentage at this point,” said Donna Walsh with the Seminole County Health Department.

Jaime Ilabaca was among the elderly getting the vaccine Monday.

“I didn't feel any pain, I feel good,” he said after getting the vaccine.

Jaime Ilabca was among the first seniors in Seminole County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. #News13seminole pic.twitter.com/RUrog2I0A3 — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) December 28, 2020

He has COPD and some issues with his immune system. He hopes the vaccine will help protect him against COVID-19, but he still plans to be very cautious.

“I will keep wearing the mask,” said Ilabaca.

That is exactly what the CDC and health office are encouraging those with health issues to do.

“We continue the protection measure we have talked about for months now that is wearing the mask, washing your hands, good hygiene, and six foot social distancing apart,” said Walsh.

Ilabaca said he will be getting his second vaccine on January 25th.

It’s important to note that even healthy people who get vaccinated are recommended to continue to wear masks so they don’t transmit the virus.