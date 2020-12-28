Centerville, Ohio — For Dr. Charles Opperman, the key to patient care is comfort, a gentle touch, and a doctor who listens.

What You Need To Know Dr. Opperman opened a private medical practice in September



COVID-19 has prevented him from treating patients in his office



He conducts most of his visits through telehealth and house calls

Those are the tenets he brought with him when he founded Simplicity Health in Centerville, his own private health care practice.

He opened the office in September, but it didn’t take long until he had to close it to in-person visits. Now, he considers his office anywhere he can get the job done.

“When COVID hit, really when it got bad like two weeks ago and I started hearing things about the hospital filling up and so forth, then I decided it’s best for me to just you know go see my patients,” Opperman said.

As of December, Opperman has about 120 patients, a much more manageable number than most internal medicine clinics. That’s why he said he could take the time to come out and see any patient who needed an in-person visit.

“I think it provides a bit of healing for the patient,” he said. “A bit of treatment that the patient knows they had a good thorough exam. They know that the doctor was attentively listening to them.”

Opperman said the in-person appointments are rare, most of his patients are continuing their appointments through tele-health, but for patients like Diane Seebock, they’re vital.

Seebock has high blood pressure and diabetes. She’s also recovering from a recent achilles tendon injury.

She opted to get tests done in person because she felt she needed the extra attention.

“It’s important for me that he listens, that he can check my carotid, that he can tell me yes, no, I didn’t hear anything new,” she said.

The house calls come with a variety of safety precautions.

First, they’re outside. Opperman said he didn’t want to risk bringing any of his potential germs inside or risk exposure to anyone else in the household.

Secondly, everyone is masked the entire time, and thirdly, Opperman and his patients keep a good distance unless he needs to touch them for a test.

“There’s just something I can’t explain about seeing a patient physically in person and listening to their lungs and listening to their heart and listening to their carotid arteries that you’re almost always going to pick up on something in person that you would miss through a computer screen,” he said.

Opperman said he’s not sure how long he can provide this service as winter weather limits the amount of time he and his patients can spend outside, but as a physician he said it’s still important that he do his part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelming hospitals.

The method, he said, balances that need without limiting how he can do his job.