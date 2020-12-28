In remarks focused on national security Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said his team has been blocked by Department of Defense officials during his White House transition, who would normally hold regular meetings with the president-elect’s team in the weeks leading up to inauguration.

Biden spoke after receiving briefings from his foreign policy and national security advisory teams Monday afternoon. He called the Pentagon’s obstruction a decision from “political leadership.”

“All of it makes it harder for our government to protect the American people and to defend our vital interests in a world where threats are constantly evolving,” Biden said Monday.

"We've encountered road blocks from the political leadership in the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said.

Earlier this month, Axios reported that Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller had stopped briefings for the transition team. President Trump appointed Miller in early November.

DOD officials said the department had canceled the year’s remaining meetings due to a pause for the holidays, but the Biden team said they never agreed to a lapse in meetings.

On Monday, Biden also addressed the Christmas day bombing in Nashville, which President Donald Trump has yet to publicly comment on.

“This bombing was a reminder of the destructive power that individuals and small groups can muster, and the need for continuing vigilance,” Biden said in his remarks.

"I want to thank the police department in Nashville, particularly those five police officers who worked so quickly to evacuate," Biden said, "And for all the firefighters and first responders who jumped into action early”

"Their bravery and cool-headedness likely saved lives and prevented a worse outcome, and we are eternally grateful for that law enforcement agency," he added.

The president-elect also warned of threats from Russia and China, and he called for increased focus on cybersecurity as well as the need to modernize U.S. defense, especially after a recent cyberattack linked to Russia. He also called for greater cooperation with other countries to combat global threats such as climate change and the pandemic.

Outlining potential threats to national security, he called the lack of cooperation from the Department of Defense “nothing short of irresponsibility” and called for full visibility in order to “avoid any window of confusion … adversaries may try to exploit.”

“Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” Biden said.

The president-elect promised to "reclaim" the United States' position and credibility on the international stage in order to "lead the free world."

"And we will, once again, lead not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example," he concluded.

Before leaving the stage, when asked by a reporter whether he would support $2,000 increased direct payments to Americans as part of COVID-19 relief, Biden said simply: "Yes."