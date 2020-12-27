OVIEDO, Fla. — Seminole County is set to begin administering coronavirus vaccines to people 65 and older on Monday.

What You Need To Know 7,500 elderly residents will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Seminole County



Vaccine distribution will begin Monday



Vaccine appointments filled up in a matter of hours

Jaime Ilabaca will be one of 7,500 elderly residents getting the vaccine in the county. He will receive his at the Oviedo mall.

The county opened up registration for residents meeting the 65 or older age requirement last week and it filled up within hours.

“I have COPD, I have emphysema I have asthma, and I am 77 years old,” he said.

Ilabaca lives in Longwood and said he is very concerned about his health and is doing everything he can to avoid getting COVID-19.

He has an appointment scheduled for Monday. During the pandemic he says he’s been taking all safety precautions and has stayed at his apartment as much as possible.

He knows the impacts of coronavirus firsthand. Several members of his family including his daughter and son-in-law have got the virus.

Seminole County says they have requested additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from state.

Once the State grants the request and a second allocation of doses, additional appointments will be made available.

The upcoming distribution is for scheduled appointments only and there is no waiting list.

Once appointments are available, the county will list them on prepareseminole.org