ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Blue Imaging, which was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Eve, will reopen in a temporary office on Tuesday .
On its Facebook page, the company says the new location is at 84 Scio Street.
I am happy to report that we will be opening a temporary office on Tuesday next door at our neighbors, 84 Scio St Please...Posted by City Blue Imaging Services on Saturday, December 26, 2020
The company says it'll have its newest contact information available Monday.
The investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing.