LAKELAND, Fla. — Forbes ranked Lakeland as one of the fastest growing cities in the country and that prediction is supported by some of the cities latest development.

In August, Lakeland signed another deal with Amazon that created hundreds of jobs and the city’s airport was recently approved for a new runway strip.

Lakeland is continuing to grow and with that, the city is saying goodbye to an old town favorite, Nathan’s Men’s Clothing Store.

“I think Lakeland is going to really miss this store,” said longtime customer, William Wynn. “It’s been here for a long time and it’s been a staple for anyone who needed a good suit and service; it’s had an outstanding name for many years.”

Many other customers join Wynn in saying downtown won’t be the same without Nathan’s.

“When you decide to sell a piece of property, you can’t always get the exact thing that you would prefer to see here,” explained owner, Harris Estroff. “My dad started this store in 1941. I got very active in the mid 70’s and it just went from there; I've made a lot of friends.”

Estroff said he has mixed emotions about moving on, but added that it was time for a change.

“I would like to travel and find some hobbies - a little golf maybe; find some other things to do,” he explained.

Lakeland’s Planning and Zoning Board approved construction of a retail commercial bank off East Main Street in downtown Lakeland, in addition to an upscale Latin restaurant. Both businesses will be located in the Nathan's building.

This part of town already has a number of financial institutions, which Lakeland’s executive director of downtown development, Julie Townsend, pointed out. She added that the area would be better suited for retail but the plan is for commissioners to push the proposal forward in January.

The bank has not been named yet, but the restaurant and catering company that will take a portion of the building is Nineteen61.