ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The post-holiday rush is bringing long wait times at free coronavirus testing sites around Central Florida.

Both Barnett Park and the Orange County Convention Center saw long wait times on Saturday after testing sites reopened following the holidays.

Before the site even opened up, lines of cars were stretched out at the testing sites.

Important to remember - the CDC recommends getting tested 3-5 days after traveling and staying home 7 days after traveling. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/aLQi71v4mS — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) December 27, 2020

Many people coming through said the wait is worth it as they are hoping to hear they're negative for the coronavirus after spending the holiday with family and friends.

“We don’t have any symptoms but we just want to make sure, we want to be safe around our families,” said Blake and Sloan Waranch.

The Barnett Park testing site was set up through CARES Act funding and will able continue testing through January.

Nearby, the state-run testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is seeing huge demand. The site tested just under 2,500 people on Saturday.

Site leaders say staff are moving through cars quickly but they’re also asking people to pre-register to save time.

“We’re going to do as many tests as we can possibly get through in one day. So the more people save time, listen and take advice to come prepared, we can get more people through,” said Orange County Convention Center testing site spokesperson Mike Jachles.

Many coming through busy sites say they don’t mind the wait as what they’re here for is the peace of mind a negative test result can bring.

If you did travel to see family and friends over Christmas and are thinking about getting tested - you may want to wait. The CDC recommends you get tested three to five days after you traveled, as well as staying home for seven days.