BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Norman and the city of Buffalo are extending the Buffalo Business Blitz for a few more days to round out this year with some positivity.

The Blitz Initiative has raised more than $90,000 in donations that will go towards grants for local small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

Back on December 1, Norman kicked off the project with an initial donation of $25,000.

The last day to donate is December 31.

If you own a local business and are interested in applying for a grant, click here.