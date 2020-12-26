MILWAUKEE— A century-old storefront is a one-stop-shop for Wisconsin priests, pastors, and reverends.

Rows upon rows of rosaries are just the beginning. Nearly anything you could need for a church, you’ll likely find at T.H. Stemper Company.

Candles, vestments, statues, chalices, candlesticks… the list could go on forever. There’s even a consignment section, so church leaders can find older pieces to match their spaces.

“90% of our business is with the church, all different denominations of churches,” said Dan Stemper, president of the company.

This unassuming shop in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee has a long legacy of serving church leaders and followers.

“It’s been in my family for 109 years,” Stemper said. “We have seven Stempers that work here.” There’s a location in Milwaukee, and another in La Crosse.

“In 1911, my grandfather T.H., or Thomas Henry Stemper, he purchased the European Statuary & Art Company,” said Stemper. “In 1913, he purchased another company called the Milwaukee Church Supply. And he moved Milwaukee Church Supply from the downtown area to this location.”

A few of the Stempers are on the road, knocking on church doors to build relationships with the clergy.

“They cover on the entire state of Wisconsin, most of Illinois, a little bit of Minnesota and Iowa, and the U.P. in Michigan.”

Their reach goes far beyond Wisconsin, and even far beyond the United States.

“We’ve even branched out as far as Singapore and Ireland and other places that find some things that they can't find anywhere else,” Stemper said.

It’s been a tough year for them, just like any other small business.

“Candles make up 35% [of sales],” Stemper said. “When you don’t have people going to church, you don’t have as many services, you don’t have as many candles being burned.”

Luckily, things are starting to turn around, just in time for Christmas.

“This past Saturday, it was as busy as I’ve seen it since March,” Stemper said. “The phone’s been ringing. Internet orders are every day.”

A recovery is needed in the new year, but so much to look forward to too.

“I look forward to going back to mass. I haven't been back to mass since March.”

Stemper said as church services get back on track, this superstore for the faithful will too.

“I think we'll make it,” he said. “I think we've been here long enough that we'll make it through.”