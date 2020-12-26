FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It was a cold Christmas night in the Sunshine State, and all David Janish wanted for Christmas was a warm place to sleep.

"Well, I have been sleeping in my car, and this will be a lot warmer," Janish, of Flagler County. said as he sat on a cot. “I have got two heavy jackets. I’m not going to be cold, but it is better to have someplace to be able to go.”

For 12 years, the First United Methodist Church in Bunnell was host to the only cold weather shelter in all of Flagler County. The Sheltering Tree, which is run by all volunteers, is now hosting their cold shelter at the Church on The Rock, also in Bunnell.

Before people can seek shelter at the Church on The Rock, they must follow several COVID-19 protocols for the night. For starters, they have to take a rapid COVID test. Then they must wear their masks at all times, and third, they must have a divider up around their cots to ensure social distancing.

In the previous 12 years, those seeking a cold shelter went to the First United Methodist Church. Now those who need shelter have to go to the Church on the Rock 2 miles down the road, following a dispute with the City of Bunnell over land use that initially shut down the facility. Both sides were able to work out a solution after the Department of Justice got involved​.

“We have moved the shelter to this location," Susan Bickings of Sheltering Tree said in the kitchen of the Church on the Rock. "We have county and city support, we have transportation here, we have security here, and we have a larger facility than we did last year.”

Everyone inside the Church on the Rock is wearing masks to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, which was not a problem for Janish.

“If somebody got something, it doesn’t have to be COVID," Janish said. "I certainly don’t want it.”

But if he also wants a place to stay on cold Christmas night, it was his only option. Sheltering Tree is the only cold shelter in all of Flagler County.

“There are people who live in the woods, but there are also people who live in their cars or house with no heat," Bickings said. "They can come to the shelter and have a warm meal and a place to rest.”

Bunnell was not expected to see snow on Christmas night, but it was going to see temperatures in the 30s.

“If it was snowing, I’d love it," Janish said behind a mask. "I don’t want be out in my car tonight, though.”

Janish might not have had a present under a Christmas tree, but he did have a bed under the Sheltering Tree roof.

On the night of Christmas Eve, the Sheltering Tree only had four homeless people spend the night, but inside the Church on the Rock, they have ample space to host at least 25.