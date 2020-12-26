TAMPA, Fla. — E-learning might be part of the norm for now, but doctors say the lack of physical activity is taking a toll on kids’ health.

Most people agree, all these hours of e-learning have been tough on kids. That’s why doctors say right now more than ever it’s important for kids to get outside and make some sort of healthy routine.

Khary Malone makes it a point to get his son Brayden outside.

“He’s eight years old. It’s Mom and Dad’s job to make sure that happens, whether it’s his interest or not,” Malone said.

Like a lot of kids, Brayden has been getting a ton of screen time this year.

“The reason we’re out here is because he was sitting at home looking at one of his favorite YouTubers and we’re constantly on him like ‘ok Brayden it’s not an option, I’m letting you know we’re going to go outside and take the ball at 10:30 ok great dad lets go,” Malone said as they tossed around a football.

Doctors say this type of mentality is credibly important.

“We’ve seen some kids gain a tremendous amount of weight, so that’s been one of the biggest concerns. Especially children who tend not to make healthy choices when it comes to eating or being active to begin with,” said BayCare Pediatric Service Line Medical Director Dr. Christina Canody.

Between soaring BMIs and increasing obesity, it’s a serious concern.

“They’ll have things in 15, 20, 30 minute increments, then they get a 15min break and the first thing they’re going to do is say ‘I’m bored’,” said Dr. Canody.

After the boredom comes the snacking.

“Have a routine throughout the day and plan to take a break from your work schedule when your kids have a break during their school day,” Dr. Canody said.

The break can be anything physical like basketball, football, a quick jog or a walk around the neighborhood to get moving.

“Make it a physical brain break, not just a break around the kitchen,” she said.