Millions of Americans are set to lose jobless benefits as two federal programs that were created in March to ease the economic pain inflicted by the pandemic are set to expire Saturday.

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues to not sign a $900 billion coronavirus relief deal struck last week by Congress, which would extend those programs.

The news comes as the novel coronavirus continue to rage across the country and around the world. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped 80 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is by far the leader among nations in cases of coronavirus illness, reporting over 18.8 million active cases nationwide, with a death toll of over 330,000 Americans.

Millions more jobless Americans are currently collecting checks under two federal programs that were created in March to ease the economic pain inflicted by the pandemic. Those programs had been set to expire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Congress agreed to extend them as part of a $900 billion pandemic rescue package.

The day after Congress passed the relief measure, which was paired with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending measure to fund the government, Trump slammed the bill, taking particular issue with the low amount of money allocated as direct payments to Americans.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a Tuesday night video released on social media. "I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

The bipartisan compromise had been considered a done deal and had won sweeping approval in the House and Senate this week after the White House assured GOP leaders that Trump supported it. If he refuses to sign the deal, which is attached to a $1.4 trillion government funding bill, it will force a federal government shutdown, in addition to delaying aid checks and halting unemployment benefits and eviction protections in the most dire stretch of the pandemic.

“Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?” he tweeted after leaving the golf course Friday afternoon. “It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!”

Graham tweeted Friday night that Trump was still intent on getting changes in yearend legislation before signing it, noting that after spending time with the president, "I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection.” he said in his tweet “Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people.”

In addition to the COVID aid, Graham was referring to another Trump priority: to get a repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a law that protects online platforms from liability for content posted by users.

Trump’s decision to attack the COVID bill has been seen, at least in part, as political punishment for what he considers insufficient backing by congressional Republicans of his campaign to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election with unfounded claims of voter fraud.

In a statement released Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to sign the bill, warning of "devastating consequences" if he does not take action.

"Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits. In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk," Biden wrote. "In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays."

"Delay means more small businesses won’t survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by COVID-19," Biden added.

"This bill is critical," Biden wrote. "It needs to be signed into law now."

The supplemental federal jobless benefit in Congress’ new measure has been set at $300 a week – only half the amount provided in March – and will expire in 11 weeks. A separate benefits program for jobless people who have exhausted their regular state aid and another benefits program for self-employed and gig workers will also be extended only until early spring, well before the economy will likely have fully recovered.

The number of jobless people who are collecting aid from one of the two federal extended-benefit programs – the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offers coverage to gig workers and others who don’t qualify for traditional benefits – rose by nearly 27,000 to 9.3 million in the week that ended Dec. 5.

The number of people receiving aid under the second program – the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides federal jobless benefits to people who have exhausted their state aid – fell by nearly 8,200 to 4.8 million.

All told, 20.4 million people are now receiving some type of unemployment benefits. (Figures for the two pandemic-related programs aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations.)

Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to salvage the year-end legislation to try to prevent a shutdown. Democrats will call House lawmakers back to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump’s $2,000 proposal, though it would probably die in the Republican-controlled Senate. They are also considering a vote Monday on a stop-gap measure at least to avert a federal shutdown and keep the government running until Democrat Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

A separate funding bill is also in jeopardy after Trump refused to sign the National Defense Authorization Act Wednesday evening, legislation that affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

