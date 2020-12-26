CLERMONT, Fla. — With a freeze warning in effect for parts of Central Florida into Saturday morning, citrus growers are keeping a close eye on the weather.

One of those is the Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. Owners plan to run its irrigation system Friday night into Saturday.

“With the water, anything in the spray zone would be protected," owner John Arnold said.

“It goes from a liquid to solid as its emitting energy, tremendous amount of energy per volume. It's a unique property, and it's what gives us the cold protection.”

The irrigation system not only protects the citrus but the trees themselves, Arnold said.

“If you lose a tree, especially an entire orange grove, it's a decade before you were back to where you were before,” Arnold said.

The Showcase of Citrus has been a family-run business for 31 years.

“It's our family's baby,” Arnold said. “It's something we have worked generations to protect and we’re proud of what we have been able to accomplish.”

Picking season began in November, and Arnold said he has a great crop of citrus this year. He will be monitoring the cool temperatures to make sure he can keep it.