BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County commissioners approved for some small businesses in the county to get another round of CARES act money, but some new businesses don't qualify.

What You Need To Know Brevard County commissioners approved for small businesses to receive another round of CARES act funding



Businesses that qualified for the PPP loan are eligible



Grant application period is closed

Q's Crackin' Crab and Seafood Kitchen founder Quinisha Bredwood is a new business owner in town. While businesses were getting PPP loans, she did not qualify because the cutoff point for new businesses was February - she opened up shop in July.

“It's unfortunate that we are not able to be given the same amount of funding as other businesses,” Bredwood said.

“It's unfortunate because even though we weren't in business last year, we've gone through all of the things that other businesses have,” she added.

As a result of the pandemic, they lost about 20 percent of their projected business.

When the COVID-19 numbers are up, business goes down.

Ahead of the Christmas break, commissioners voted to give CARES act grants to small businesses. Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith used the remainder of the $5 million he was allocated.

“The other $2.5 million will be distributed to businesses who have been vetted,” Smith said.

The grants will be calculated based on the individual business and is expected to be disbursed during the first quarter of the year. The application period is closed.

Only those who qualified for the PPP loan are eligible for the grant, so once again Bredwood does not qualify.

“January is coming and they're dangling stimulus checks over our head, they’re dangling care funding that we can't quite grasp because of the requirements and eligibility,” she added.

Despite all of that, she said this business is her dream and with the help of the community Q's Crackin' Crab is here to stay.