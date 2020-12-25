GREEN BAY, Wis.— Jeremiah Johnson says Thursday was a good day at Powers Comics & Collectables.

“We actually had quite a few people come in this morning,” Johnson says. “Yesterday was actually one of the busiest Wednesdays we’ve had in a long time.”

Johnson says the traffic is good. 2020 has been a rough year for the business. Christmas Eve is usually busy with last-minute shoppers, which he welcomed with open arms, and doors.

Big box stores were also flooded on Christmas Eve.

“I think I’m going to get a dishwasher,” says Green Bay’s Anthony Malenchini as he walked into Best Buy. “It’s what the wife wants.”

Jessica Mielke was heading to Bed Bath & Beyond to buy something for her mother, though she wouldn’t reveal what. She says despite being out shopping on Christmas Eve, she was still ahead of schedule.

“Last year I went to the time the stores closed on Christmas Eve,” Mielke says.

The Eggers men had already finished shopping when they stopped by Dick’s Sporting Goods on Christmas Eve. Son Murphy says it’s been nice enjoying the holiday fun after a rough 2020.

“It’s just nice having something normal that we have every year just like when it’s not been like a super normal year,” he says.

His father Kurt says the year allowed his family to reflect on their good fortune.

“We made a list of all the good things that happened in 2020 that far outweighs the negative things,” says Kurt Eggers.​