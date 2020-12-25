ORLANDO, Fla. — With these cold days and frigid nights, many people are cranking up the heat in their homes this Christmas Day. But as these temperatures drop, the staff at the Salvation Army opened up its doors, making sure the homeless have a warm place to sleep and a good meal on the holiday.

Off Colonial and Lexington in downtown Orlando, the Salvation Army has a tent set up to make sure the homeless have somewhere safe to shelter during the pandemic. It can safely fit about 75 people inside, the staff said. With the cold temperatures on Friday expected to continue throughout the weekend, they’re also opening up the building for a cold night shelter so they can take in more people.

“It was best for me to be here at the Salvation Army than out on the streets,” Leonard Williams said. “And I’m very thankful for that.

Leonard stayed at the Salvation Army shelter on Christmas.

Williams lost his job when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said.

“And I ended up here about four months ago,” Williams said.

On a cold Christmas Day, Williams said he's grateful to have somewhere warm and bright to go.

“Around the holiday season, it’s really nice to see the smiles on people’s faces,” Salvation Army case manager Angelo Vasquez said.

Vasquez keeps an eye on the men staying at the Salvation Army shelter on Christmas, making sure they're comfortable.

With a warm meal and some presents for the men, they try to make the holiday as festive and safe as they can during a pandemic.

“This is a totally different setup being in a tent,” Vasquez said. “They’d normally be in the building.”

With the cold snap hanging around, the Salvation Army staff seeks to ensure no one has to sleep on the streets throughout the weekend.

“You have a blanket and a cot to sleep on,” Vasquez said. “And as long as it takes, we’ll be here.”

Vasquez, who has managed cases at the Salvation Army for 11 years, said it feels good to be able to give back and help out, especially over the holidays.

“To be able to do this is a blessing," Vasquez said. "It sure is."

Williams said he’s grateful to the Salvation Army is able to help make the holiday merry and bright for those inside the shelter. The Salvation Army staff, combined with his faith are giving him everything he needs this Christmas.

“Faith, to me, it gives hope," Williams said. "And hope, for me, gets me to look forward to another day."

If you want to help the Salvation Army, staffers say some donations are needed this holiday season. Along with the basic toiletries and clothes, they say razors and deodorant for the men staying at the shelter are always needed.

More information can be found on the Salvation Army’s website.