SANFORD, Fla. — Meals on Wheels volunteers in Sanford are ready to spread Christmas cheer to homebound seniors across the city – during a holiday season unlike any other.

It is a festive mission but an important one at the Meals on Wheels office in Sanford during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Meals On Wheels volunteers in Sanford delivering Christmas meals to seniors today



Pandemic causing volunteers to adjust their procedures



HOW TO HELP: Meals On Wheels

This is helping seniors who may otherwise not have anyone to celebrate Christmas with or may not be getting any gifts.

Meals on Wheels is implementing new coronavirus safety precautions.

In 2019, 45 volunteers delivered meals and gifts to about 250 homebound seniors around the city on Christmas Day.

This year, safety is the top priority during the pandemic with new "no contact" procedures to ensure a safe distance between volunteers and clients.

During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels has continued to provide nourishing meals and support to seniors in the community.

Volunteers will be conducting their meal preps and delivery drop offs throughout the morning.