ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic has altered many Christmas traditions that Central Florida families look forward to each and every year.

If you are going to be in large groups then it is recommended you do it outside, wearing a mask, and while social distancing.

From a courtyard in Avalon Park you can hear music from a distance.

Gabriela Lopez has always been in a church for Christmas mass, but this year she, along with hundreds of others, is trying something new.

“Church is always packed on Christmas," Lopez said, standing with her family spread out on picnic blankets. "So outside like this you don’t have everyone sitting on each other in this beautiful weather.”

Out in the open, with many in masks and social distanced, the Avalon Church put on a 4:00 p.m. Christmas mass for the masses.

“Christmas, especially, is about community, it's about family, it's about honoring the birth of Jesus," Pastor Don Dodge of the Avalon Church says. "We are all one people, and so being here together tonight I think it represents everything that is great about Christmas.”

Christmas wasn’t just in the air on a picturesque day, but it was also on stage spreading joy.

“I love signing the songs," Lopez says with a smile "I love Christmas, singing them, its so nice and everyone is so nice on Christmas."

With several hundred people from different churches in the area coming together, Dodge was optimistic the Christmas spirit would prevail for what has been a challenging 2020 for many.

“These times have seemed to have divided so many of us," Dodge said. "I am really hoping for a spirit of unity and a spirit of community tonight.”

And while the ongoing pandemic has become the new normal, Lopez is finding the silver linings.

“This is like the definition of 2020," she said, looking out at the courtyard. "I feel like a lot more people are outside more because of COVID, its distanced but it still feels like Christmas in a way.”

With family, songs, a Christmas tree in the middle, and outside with the sun still out; this is a mass for the masses they can always remember.

According to Dodge, the decision to do an outdoor mass was made months ago. He says he wanted to make sure the service could go on, in the safest way possible.