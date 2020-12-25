AVON PARK, Fla. — Christmas is here and with it comes all the trimmings of the season.

Presents, good food, and of course decorations.

You may think you have seen some impressive displays but as Spectrum News’ Caitlin Wilson shows us, the historic Jacaranda Hotel in Avon Park does its decorating in a big way.

1. Jacaranda Hotel is located in Avon Park, Florida. It is one of the oldest, still operating hotels in area!

2. Aside from being a historical landmark first built in 1926 the hotel is also know for its lavish and beautiful holiday decorations.

3. During the month of December through January 16th you can come see the lights and decorations all over the hotel. You can explore their main lobby with a massive free, atrium, and their restaurant that is completely decked out!

4. The hotel is open and fully operational. You can book a night or two or even just pop in for lunch or dinner at their restaurant on site.

5. For more information check out their website, http://www.hoteljac.com/