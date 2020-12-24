ORLANDO, Fla. – Local food banks are keeping a close eye on what's happening in Washington D.C. with the COVID relief bill recently passed by Congress.

The $900 billion coronavirus relief package includes $13 billion in funding to support food assistance programs, at a time where the need is the highest it's ever been here.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has provided about 58 million meals since the pandemic started in March.

Breaking that down, before the pandemic, they were doing about 150,000 meals a day; it's now doubled to 300,000 a day.

We've previously brought you stories of volunteers in Central Florida working to help feed the community.

The relief package also includes a 15 percent increase to the maximum SNAP benefits for six months.

"For every meal that Second Harvest provides into the community, SNAP provides the equivalent of nine meals. There's no way we can do nine times of what we're already doing," Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Director of Advocacy and Government Relations Kelly Quintero said.

Second Harvest is grateful Congress reached a deal, and said this potential relief could make a big difference in the community as our economy continues to suffer.

Right now, volunteers and community partners are also helping Second Harvest be able to meet this high demand.