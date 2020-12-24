ORLANDO, Fla. — Housing advocates and struggling renters alike expressed concern after President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday evening that he may not sign a $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by both houses of Congress this week. The 5,000+ page bill includes an extension of the federal eviction moratorium set forth by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), currently set to expire December 31.

If the moratorium does expire at the end of this month, up to 40 million renters could be evicted from their homes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Drama and chaos until the bitter end, with tens of millions of Americans’ health and homes at risk. https://t.co/nitv80Wmii — Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 23, 2020

Orlando resident Donald Harper is just one of those millions of renters at risk of being evicted. Harper, who was furloughed from his job in March, submitted the CDC’s declaration form to his landlord back in October. The form is meant to protect eligible renters from being evicted until after the moratorium expires.

However, Harper said his landlord ignored the form, and has moved forward with eviction proceedings anyway. Neighbors tell him Orange County deputies have stopped by his door several times in the last week.

“This is very scary, to have so many visits from the sheriff,” Harper said.

Harper said he has nowhere to move his wife and their four children if they are indeed removed from their home.

“We need the assistance now. We need the assistance, like, yesterday,” Harper said.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering Affordable Housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.