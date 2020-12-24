Iconic musician Leslie West, best known for the rock anthem "Mississippi Queen" with the band Mountain, passed away on Wednesday. He was 75.

The news was first reported by Dean Guitars, with which West had an endorsement deal, and later confirmed to the New York Times and Rolling Stone.

With a heavy heart, we are saddened hear about the passing of #Dean Artist and part of the Dean family, Leslie West. Legendary and one of a kind. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sGmk4pF011 — Dean Guitars (@DeanGuitars) December 23, 2020

In a Facebook post on Sunday, West's brother wrote of the rocker's declining health: “I am asking for all your prayers. Jenni [his wife] is by his side in Florida but it’s not looking good. Thanks Jenni, he wouldn’t have made it this far without you. His heart gave out and he’s on a ventilator. May not make it through the night.”

West battled a number of health issues over the years. In 2000, he battled bladder cancer, and in 2011, he had part of his right leg amputated due to diabetes complications. He told radio host Howard Stern in 2001 that he wouldn't let the loss of part of his leg slow him down. “I just got to figure out how to play the guitar with one foot," he said. West was a regular on Stern's show for years.

Born Leslie Weinstein Oct. 22, 1945, in New York City, West received his first instrument at 8, a ukulele. He bought his first guitar with the money he received from his bar mitzvah. He began his musical career with a band called The Vagrants, which had a couple of minor hits, before forming Mountain in 1969, with Felix Pappalardi (also a producer for the legendary rock band Cream), Steve Knight on keyboards, and N. D. Smart on the drums.

Mountain performed at Woodstock in 1969, only their third gig together as a band, playing before the Grateful Dead and on the same day as other music legends – Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, the Who, and Jefferson Airplane.

The song “Mississippi Queen” was a bonafide hit, reaching #21 on the Billboard Charts, and has been featured on countless film and television soundtracks since its release in 1970. The hard rocking hit, underscored by West's guitar riffs and vocals, has been covered by the likes of Sam Kinison, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and Ozzy Osbourne.

West told Guitar Player earlier this year that the song “has just everything you need to make it a winner. You’ve got the cowbell, the riff is pretty damn good, and it sounds incredible. It feels like it wants to jump out of your car radio. To me, it sounds like a big, thick milkshake. It’s rich and chocolatey. Who doesn’t love that?”

West was beloved and widely respected by his musical contemporaries. In 2011, Eddie Van Halen told Rolling Stone that “Leslie West has this incredible tone in Mountain."

In the days leading up to his passing, West received support from fellow rockers Slash, Dee Snider, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss fame.

"Leslie West and Mountain are one of the founding fathers of heavy metal. His explosive, powerful guitar playing and seering solos helped define the genre. Attending guitarists gatherings with Leslie I saw ALL guitarists bow down before him," fellow New Yorker Snider wrote.

West's influence was also felt in the hip hop world. The Mountain song “Long Red” was sampled by the likes of ASAP Rocky, the Game, Kanye West's “The Glory” and Jay-Z's “99 Problems." Chuck D of Public Enemy paid tribute to West, noting "Long Red's" lasting influence in the rap and hip hop world.

Well @deesnider Hit me earlier after news of the transitioning of my friend Ecstasy of Whodini. He told me Leslie West of Mountain was in his final moments. His Long Red has been sampled over 700 times. If you need a reference Just check the very beginning of Eric B is President pic.twitter.com/TVLwtHahT0 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 23, 2020

A number of musical icons paid tribute to West after his passing. Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani wrote, "we had some great times together onstage and some legendary laughs everyday on tour. Thank you for all the great music."

R.I.P. Leslie West. We had some great times together onstage and some legendary laughs everyday on tour. Thank you for all the great music. My deepest condolences to the West family. @lwestmountain pic.twitter.com/7zDljGMRk1 — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) December 23, 2020

Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine fame, called West's "guitar tone on “Mississippi Queen” is hands down the BADDEST guitar tone on record."

Rest In Peace #LeslieWest. His guitar tone on “Mississippi Queen” is hands down the BADDEST guitar tone on record. pic.twitter.com/JYSt8MDjv6 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) December 24, 2020

Longtime Bruce Springsteen collaborator Nils Lofgren said he'll "always remember his smile as he looked me in the eye, inspired and shared his gifts."

Rest In Peace, friend. Grin opened for Mountain and West, Bruce and Lang through early ‘70’s. Sweet, bad ass blues man. Got to play together first Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp. I’ll always remember his smile as he looked me in the eye, inspired and shared his gifts. #LeslieWest pic.twitter.com/g3UWvZgb9K — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) December 24, 2020

West is survived by his wife Jenni Maurer.