FORT WORTH, Texas — A big portion of sales restaurants rely on to stay afloat is catering. With the holiday season they have to figure out how to get food from their kitchens to their customers’ family dinner tables in the safest and most profitable way possible.

However, this year, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, catering methods have changed.

“It used to be that we would make trays and trays of enchiladas and this would be the finished product,” says Mary Perez, owner of Enchiladas Ole in Fort Worth.

To eliminate cross contamination, especially on big orders, every meal has to be packed individually, which costs more time and money.

“This is more time-consuming. You know, we have to have more staffing to do catering. Caterings were much more profitable when you could serve in the big foil containers and people served themselves but now you’re spending a lot of money, which is part of your profit,” said Perez.

That’s a significant amount of money. Enchiladas Ole is now spending about 15 percent of its profit on those supplies and because Perez also wants to protect the quality of the food when it arrives, she invests a little more.

"You don’t want a Styrofoam container, especially for enchiladas, you know, you want something that will hold up,” said Perez.

Perez also says her sanitizing supply expenses have increased greatly since the start of the pandemic. She is making sure the restaurant is always properly disinfected for every customer before and after they dine, as well as placing hand sanitizers at each table and building a spacious patio for those who prefer outside dining.

Despite the smaller profit resulting from the added costs, which Perez says some weeks is just enough to keep the restaurant operating and payroll going, she says it’s all worth it on busy days when everyone is still working together.

“If it’s a little bit of profit to keep our employees and keep our staff, then that’s what we have to do," she said.

This holiday season Perez believes it won’t be long before things get better, and in the meantime she’s in the spirit of paying it forward.

Perez is gifting two catering orders for the Fort Worth Police Department for the holidays. She says they have risked their own health to continue keeping the Fort Worth community healthy.

“We want them to know that we love them and we appreciate our officers,” she said.

The holidays are not the only time Perez finds ways of giving back. Police officers have been enjoying free meals at Enchiladas Ole since the restaurant opened in 2013.

In memory of her mother, she also extends that opportunity to people undergoing cancer treatment.

“Cancer patients always eat free at Enchiladas Ole. My mother passed away of cancer 17 years ago.”

She has found a way to keep her business afloat and open a second location in North Richland Hills amid a pandemic, looking to share her warm family recipe delights prepped with love with more people in Dallas-Fort Worth.