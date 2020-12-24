Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, has emerged as a trusted voice for the American public as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country.

So it’s no surprise that people across the country — lawmakers and citizens alike — are wishing the doctor a happy birthday from a distance this Christmas Eve.

What You Need To Know Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, turned 80 on Dec. 24



Fauci's wife of 35 years, Christine Grady, reportedly threw her husband a Zoom birthday party on Sunday



Fauci told the Washington Post he and his extended family are not gathering for his birthday or the holidays in light of the pandemic



Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Dec. 24 as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in honor of the doctor's birthday

Fauci turned 80 on Dec. 24, and he will spend the milestone birthday heeding his own advice. Experts, including Fauci himself, have repeatedly urged Americans not to travel over the winter holidays, and Fauci is spending his birthday at home with his wife of 35 years, Christine Grady.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Fauci said his entire family is foregoing both birthday and Christmas celebrations in light of the pandemic. For nearly 50 years, Fauci said, his family traveled to his sister’s house in Alexandria, Virginia, for a traditional Italian meal.

This year, a documentary camera crew filmed Fauci making Timpano, an Italian pasta dish filled with cheese, eggs, meatballs, and salami, per the Washington Post. Fauci’s extended family, including his daughters, watched remotely.

“It turned out perfectly,” Fauci said of the dish. “The pressure was really on. If I had messed it up and it had fallen apart out of the pot it would have been very embarrassing.”

Fauci’s birthday celebration has reportedly already taken place as well — according to the Guardian, Grady surprised her husband with a Zoom birthday this past Sunday. Friends from across the US, as well as from Italy, Switzerland, and the Carribean joined the call to celebrate their friend and the man who has worked so hard to keep the country safe.

Fauci stressed the importance of limiting gatherings, telling the Guardian: “I have been telling the country to limit travel and I don’t want to be one of those health officials who tells the world to do something and then they go out and have a party themselves.”

Fauci’s friends and family aren’t the only ones expressing their gratitude for the newly-minted octogenarian on his birthday.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Dec. 24 to be "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in the city, writing on Twitter: “We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

Lafayette, California, made a similar offer to Fauci. Councilmember Cameron Burks in a video call with Fauci Tuesday proclaimed Dec. 24 "Dr. Anthony Fauci Day" in honor of the NIAID director.

"We can't do much as a little town but it's one of the things we cherish the most and we would be honored to do that for you," Burks said of the announcement.

Today is Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 80th birthday.



With a brilliant scientific mind and a trustworthy voice over the last 9 months, Dr. Fauci has been a leader through the #COVID19 pandemic.



Happy birthday, Dr. Fauci! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/rgsy86PqpA — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 24, 2020

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also took to Twitter to wish Fauci a happy birthday, writing: “With a brilliant scientific mind and a trustworthy voice over the last 9 months, Dr. Fauci has been a leader through the #COVID19 pandemic.”

And Dr. Fauci's soon-to-be new boss, President-elect Joe Biden, with future first lady Dr. Jill Biden, recorded themselves singing "Happy Birthday" to the doctor.