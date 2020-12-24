FORT WORTH, Texas — Live music owners, staff and musicians are struggling in this pandemic as many music venues have remained closed for months.

In downtown Fort Worth, Scat Jazz Lounge has not opened its doors to jazz music lovers since March and the owner says that’s also taking a toll on people emotionally.

“Music kinda makes things a little bit easier for us in life,” says Cary Ray, co-owner of Scat Jazz Lounge.

Which is why he has been trying to re-open, but it’s been difficult for him since his business is classified as a bar and two previous times he has come close to opening, a new order for bars to shut down has taken effect.

"We’re not like a regular bar, we can’t just turn on the lights. We’re a music venue, so we have to book entertainment weeks in advance so it takes us about six weeks to gear up to open,” says Ray.

Ray says his lounge has a distinctive feature that would keep patrons safe inside.

"One of the advantages we have here is that when we built the club we installed a custom air handler and it exchanges 100% fresh outside air constantly,” he shared.

The air handler was originally installed when smoking was allowed inside venues in Tarrant County. Ray says it works in conjunction with air filters that optimize the air people breathe indoors.

"All the current in the room is straight up to the ceiling there’s no cross drafts,” he explained.

He says he is taking every precaution possible.

“You’ll notice against the rail, anything with a reserved sign on it we will not be seating," says Ray.

This is why he believes shutdown orders should be made on a case-by-case basis.

“They [TABC] should look at the merits of each individual space,” he said.

However, he is not giving up and along with his business partner is looking for an alternative to open, hoping the third time’s a charm.

"We kinda held off applying for the food and beverage certificate but at this point,” said Ray about incorporating a food menu for patrons at the Scat Jazz Lounge.

He says keeping the live music scene alive is crucial, as many depend on it, so he will do what he can to make it happen.

“Some of the musicians have tried streaming remote and Venmo to try and supplement their income,” he added.

Now there are plans to welcome 2021 to the rhythm of jazz in Fort Worth.