LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Rusty Anchor Boat Tours is a long-running business in the Mount Dora area. The company offers a wide variety of tours, from nature and wildlife to sunset tours.
- This time of year, Rusty Anchor Boat Tours offers Christmas lights tours.
- The tours set out on scenic Lake Dora, where your guides take you on an hourlong excursion up to the Mount Dora point, where you can see all the decorated docks and homes, and then down to the marina that is decked out in millions of lights!
- While on board tour staff serve hot cider and snacks to make the experience even more magical.
- These Christmas light boat tours will run through December 30th so you still have the whole weekend to enjoy some holiday magical!
- For more information, check out Rusty Anchor's website