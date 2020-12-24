For more than 100 years, Manory's has been a staple in the Troy community.
It attracts a diverse clientele, from regulars that have been coming for years, to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students that walk in for the first time.
What You Need To Know
- The restaurant continues to have success amid the pandemic
- Manory's in Troy opened in 1913
- The business is focused on pick-up orders and deliveries
But the ongoing pandemic has forced the owners to change the way they do business.
Instead of serving a packed restaurant floor, they're making it work through pick-up orders and deliveries. The restaurant also focuses on buying local produce, which also drives its success.