For more than 100 years, Manory's has been a staple in the Troy community.

It attracts a diverse clientele, from regulars that have been coming for years, to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students that walk in for the first time.

But the ongoing pandemic has forced the owners to change the way they do business.

Instead of serving a packed restaurant floor, they're making it work through pick-up orders and deliveries. The restaurant also focuses on buying local produce, which also drives its success.