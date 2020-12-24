CELEBRATION, Fla. — A benefit concert in Celebration put a spin on the 12 days of Christmas you’ve probably never seen or heard before.

The concert series took the form of a fundraising campaign, supporting laid off Disney World employees, and featuring music you’d otherwise only hear at Disney World during Christmastime.

The lights on the church and around the lawn set the stage for a few dozen laid-off cast members to walk out, candles in hand, and create the same magic through performance that they would at Disney.

The stars, and lights, were brightly shining, as 33 members of the choir, laid off cast members, sang their hearts out.

“We’re a family. When one falls, we all fall. And we comfort each other," said Disney cast member Patricia Fagan.

Fagan stood in the center of the pack, soaking in the moment, for everyone watching.

“We put others before ourselves, some people don’t realize that but we do," she siad. "Yeah, In my 25 years, that’s what I do."

But even after 25 years of working for the mouse, December 31 is her last day.

That's why cast members participating in this say it means the world to see how much support it brought.

“It’s so nice to see people actually give us magic back, when we needed it the most," said recently laid off cast member Dena Wenrich,

“When it’s God’s plan, it just blows up really big. And that’s what’s happening," said Kim Hawk, the organizer behind the magical event. "It’s just…it’s energizing. And it’s actually I think providing a lot of people with hope.”

Hope, support, and a whole lot of much needed Christmas spirit.

So with the lights, music, and magic, for 12 days the town of Celebration was filled with just that.

“For us to come out, and sing some of the songs for everyone … that’s our magic to everyone now," said Fagan.

Overall, this event raised more than $20,000.

That money goes directly to the laid off cast members who participated in the choir.

Patricia Fagan was there every night, and she’ll be getting a check for more than $1,500.