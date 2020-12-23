ARDEN, N.C. – As communities continue battling COVID-19, one woman created an opportunity to educate people on keeping your body and your immune system as healthy as possible.



Carol Feldhausen spent nearly 20 years waiting tables, but like many people, she was laid off because of the pandemic. Despite the negative effects of not having a job, Feldhausen found this time to dig deeper into her passion: cooking.



She is now offering an in-home cooking and meal prepping service for people local to the Asheville area. Feldhausen shops for groceries, cooks the food at your home, and prepares a week’s worth of dishes.



Because she is a certified nutrition health coach, she educates people on what to eat to stay healthy.

“I didn’t want to be somebody who was always on pain medications or always on pharmaceuticals,” Feldhausen says. “I’ve found that so many different foods have so many great health benefits.”



With COVID-19 still affecting people, Feldhausen says she takes all precautions to make sure everyone is safe. If you aren’t close enough to have her prepare your meals, she says you can still visit her Facebook page for educational information on nutrition.