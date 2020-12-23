President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the COVID-19 relief and stimulus package passed by Congress Monday, urging lawmakers to amend specific portions of the bill before sending it to his desk for signature.

The bill passed both houses of Congress by overwhelming, veto-proof majorities.

In a video shared to social media, Trump took particular issue with the low amount of money allocated as direct payments to Americans.

The proposed legislation, which combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans. In addition, the legislation includes a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

“The bill they [lawmakers] are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated, it really is a disgrace,” Trump said, later adding: “The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up to $1,800 each. This is far more than the Americans are given. Despite all of this wasteful spending, and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses.”

While it is not true that families of undocumented immigrants can receive more simply because of their status, the new bill does make the $600 payment available to American citizens and U.S. residents, even if they file taxes jointly with someone who is undocumented. It will also allow for mixed-status families to receive a $600 check for their children, as long as the child has legal status.

Under the CARES Act passed in March, U.S. citizens or legal residents with an undocumented spouse were blocked from receiving any payment at all. The exclusion was met with outcry and lawsuits when the first round of payments went out in April.

Trump did not expressly threaten to veto the legislation in the video unless payments to Americans were upped from $600 to $2,000, but seemed to suggest that he would not sign. It was this portion of the bill, among several others, that caused lawmakers to stall for months on an agreement.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

Before signing off, Trump also reiterated fraudulent claims that he won the election, adding that “we will get it done” should he win a second term. The Electoral College voted last week, affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

