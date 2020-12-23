WHITSETT, N.C. — Prior to the proposed stimulus package deal, North Carolina leaders called on the U.S. Senate to pass the Restaurants Act that would provide restaurants, bars, and food trucks with industry-specific federal aid.



Congress struck a deal on a $900 billion stimulus package Sunday night following months long negotiations. The relief package, which hasn't been signed by President Trump, would funnel billions of dollars to small business grants and live event venues but does not include restaurant specific aid which the industry urged U.S. legislators to do for months.



As COVID-19 cases rise and restaurants are no longer able to provide outdoor dining service during the winter months, restaurants will experience even lower numbers of customers.

Owner of King Queen Caribbean Bar and Grill, Djosen Vilnor, says he just recently opened the restaurant in October, and it is struggling financially.



“Well we applied for PPP, and we did not get it. We hope to see they will help small businesses, because I have been seeing a lot of grants going out, and it seems like it’s more towards big businesses and not towards small businesses," Vilnor says.



Triad leaders are also pushing an initiative called, “Triad Together,” which is a call to other businesses and city residents to commit to spending $1,000 at local restaurants to help through the winter.