LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Village on the Green complex has assisted living, independent living and residents who are in a skilled nursing facility. It's those in the skilled nursing facility who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first on January 8. It's the rest of this 65-and-up community that now wonder when it will be their turn.

Tuesday was an all so typical Christmas party in 2020 at the Village on The Green. Masks covering up smiles, Santa posing from a distance, and crowds that were really just small groups.

Basil Pflumm, 82, has one simple Christmas wish, and he wrote it on his Christmas cards this year: "I'm looking for a gentler, kinder 2021."

Thus far, 2020 hasn’t been that great for Basil.

Earlier in the year he had the coronavirus, and due to restrictions, did not get to share special moments with his family.

“Had two weddings planned and three graduations," Pflumm said. "We made the first wedding February 1, we missed the other wedding and we have missed all the graduations.”

He hopes for better luck in 2021 with the help of a vaccine.

“We will have some community vaccination sites available for older individuals," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. "Working in conjunction with our hospital systems to be able to deliver as many vaccines as possible to those who want the vaccines.”

Count Pflumm as a definite yes.

“We just spent the best minds in the Western World, including the United States and Europe, to come up with vaccines," he said. "Why would we ever deprive anyone the benefit of that?”

Executive Director of Village on the Green Rachel Blumberg is excited for the vaccine to arrive on January 8, but said i'ts only for 60 residents, leaving others with a question for her daily.

Right now, the answer remains the same.

“We know that it is coming for our independent living residents at some point," Blumberg said. "We just don’t have confirmation when that will be for some residents.”

Village on the green will have 60 skilled nursing residents vaccinated next month along with about 150 employees. They will then wait three weeks for their booster shot