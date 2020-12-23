BUFFALO, N.Y. — OSB Ciderworks has taken its talents to downtown Buffalo.

Brother-and-sister owners Elise and Eric Smith have opened a second location of their Lakeville-based cider mill on the 500 block of Main Street.

"We love Buffalo. It’s a great market," says Elise. "We love the sports, we love the enthusiasm. You guys have really good people who drive out to our facility on a somewhat regular basis. Every weekend we have people from Buffalo visiting."

Once Erie County regains indoor dining, the Buffalo location will become a full-fledged tasting room. Until then, OSB will sell cider by the growler and crowler.