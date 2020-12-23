ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday night, the Orlando Magic return to the court at the Amway Center for their NBA season opener.

It's the team's first game with fans at Amway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first change fans will notice is spaced-out seating.

Fewer than 4,000 fans will be admitted to the arena Wednesday night, compared to the usual 18,500 before the pandemic.

There are also new protocols for fans and around the arena. Changes include:

Face masks are required, with social distancing markers throughout the arena.

You'll notice Plexiglas at concession counters, and staff is deep cleaning high-trafficked areas.

There's also a new "No bag policy". Only small medical and parenting bags are allowed.

A cashless policy for food, drink, and merchandise within the arena has been implemented.

Amway Center's deputy chief venues officer said there's now a health and hygiene team in place focusing on cleanliness.

On @MyNews13 at Noon: A look inside the @AmwayCenter ahead of tonight’s Magic season opener. We’re talking limited capacity with new coronavirus safety precautions. #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/oNM4dgx0pw — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) December 23, 2020

"We feel good. We had a couple of dry runs with preseasons games to kind of see what we're doing with our policies and tweak them a little bit to perfect them. We feel really good. We've been working really hard the last 9 months to make sure we're keeping up with the industry standards," Chief Venues Officer Craig Borkon said.

Before coming in Amway, you'll have to download the "Clear App" and fill out a COVID-19 screening, that you'll show to the attendant when you come in.

Air filters have been upgraded, and escalator handles now have UV lights that kill germs as the escalator moves.

The Orlando Magic take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night at 7.