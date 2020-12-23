ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Basketball Players Association has donated money to help keep a food bank for laid off Disney World workers going.

What You Need To Know NBA Players Association donates $50,000 to UNITE HERE Local 737's food bank



The food bank helps thousands of laid off Disney World workers



Food bank has been in danger of closing due to lack of resources

The players union, which is comprised of NBA players, is giving $50,000 to the food bank run by UNITE HERE Local 737, which represents thousands of hospitality workers in Central Florida. Local 737 shared the news on its Twitter account Wednesday.

The donation comes after the players spent the summer living at Disney World for the restart of the league’s season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our hope with this donation is to say ‘thank you’ and extend the same kindness to the Members of Local 737 that they extended to our members this past summer and fall,” said Michele Roberts, executive director of the NBPA, in a statement. “This has been a tough year – especially for these folks and their families. We stand with our Brothers and Sisters and wish them the best during this holiday season.”

Local 737 has been running the food bank for 33 weeks, distributing free groceries to affected workers and their families. But the food bank has been in danger of closing due to lack of resources and funds.

With this donation from the NBA players union, the food bank can keep running for a little while longer.

“This amazing contribution from the players’ union could not have come at a better time,” Local 737 president Jeremy Haicken said in a statement. “With thousands of workers still out of work and receiving Florida’s meager unemployment benefits, there is a massive need to provide food to workers’ families. We are deeply grateful to the NBA players and their union for this generous donation.”

The union is still accepting donations to help with its efforts.

Those who want to donate can do so here.